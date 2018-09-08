Man found in Wolverhampton with life-threatening injuries
- 8 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is in hospital having suffered life-threatening injuries.
The victim was found by a member of the public in Marston Road, Wolverhampton shortly before 22:00 BST on Friday.
West Midlands Police said he was being treated in hospital for injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.
A force spokeswoman said officers were searching CCTV footage and investigations were on-going to try to establish the circumstances surrounding his injuries.