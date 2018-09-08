Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found injured in Marston Road, Wolverhampton

A man is in hospital having suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim was found by a member of the public in Marston Road, Wolverhampton shortly before 22:00 BST on Friday.

West Midlands Police said he was being treated in hospital for injuries that were believed to be life-threatening.

A force spokeswoman said officers were searching CCTV footage and investigations were on-going to try to establish the circumstances surrounding his injuries.