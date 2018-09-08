Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police said it wanted to speak to Clover Johnson, 51

Police have named a "prime suspect" they want to trace after a female officer was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

The 50-year-old West Midlands Police officer was struck by a car in Hatherton Street, Walsall, at about 09:00 BST on Thursday.

The force said it wanted to speak to Clover Johnson, 51, over the incident.

The injured officer remains in hospital with a serious head injury, broken ribs and punctured lung.

The officer had been attempting to diffuse a domestic incident when she was hit by the car, which was later found in Thames Road, Bloxwich.

Det Insp Chris Fox said: "The thoughts of the force are with her and we are doing all we can to catch the person responsible."