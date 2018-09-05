Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The off-duty officer was approached on Moreton Avenue at BST 13:30 on Wednesday

An off-duty police officer has been stabbed during an attempted car-jacking.

The West Mercia officer, in his 20s, was in Moreton Avenue, Great Barr, Walsall, at about 13:30 BST when he was approached by a man demanding his car keys.

He was then stabbed in the chest but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

West Midlands Police is appealing for people with information.

The force said the offender made off from the scene in a dark blue Ford Fiesta.

West Mercia Police said it was aware of the incident and supporting the officer and his family.

Witness Sandy Dhanda said she heard a car "screech" to a halt and reverse before pulling up in the middle of the road.

"A young guy with a scarf over his face ran over shouting 'give me the car key'," she said.

"All of a sudden I saw a white tissue or something and he was doing a stabbing motion towards him.

"I couldn't believe it was happening. I'm just so shocked, we all are."

The victim is believed to have made his way over to a nearby estate agents, where staff raised the alarm.