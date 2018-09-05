Off-duty officer stabbed in Great Barr car-jacking attempt
An off-duty police officer has been stabbed during an attempted car-jacking.
The West Mercia officer, in his 20s, was in Moreton Avenue, Great Barr, Walsall, at about 13:30 BST when he was approached by a man demanding his car keys.
He was then stabbed in the chest but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
West Midlands Police is appealing for people with information.
The force said the offender made off from the scene in a dark blue Ford Fiesta.
West Mercia Police said it was aware of the incident and supporting the officer and his family.
Witness Sandy Dhanda said she heard a car "screech" to a halt and reverse before pulling up in the middle of the road.
"A young guy with a scarf over his face ran over shouting 'give me the car key'," she said.
"All of a sudden I saw a white tissue or something and he was doing a stabbing motion towards him.
"I couldn't believe it was happening. I'm just so shocked, we all are."
The victim is believed to have made his way over to a nearby estate agents, where staff raised the alarm.