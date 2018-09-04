Image copyright Google Image caption The ambulance service was called to Trent Street early on Sunday (generic street photo above)

A teenager who became unwell at a nightclub later died.

The 19-year-old was taken ill at Lab 11 in Trent Street, Digbeth, Birmingham, early on Sunday.

The ambulance service, which was called at about 01:30 BST, said it found on-site medical staff giving first aid. But the man suffered a cardiac arrest and died at City Hospital.

Police were investigating to establish the cause of death, the West Midlands force said.

An ambulance service spokesman said: "One ambulance crew attended and arrived to find on site medical staff providing first aid to a man.

"Sadly, the man's condition deteriorated and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

"Ambulance staff immediately commenced CPR on scene before he was conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to City Hospital."