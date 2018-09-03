Image copyright Police and family handout Image caption The cause of Mr Takhar's death was "unascertained due to skeletonisation" the inquest heard

A man whose body was found by the M54 motorway called emergency services just days before he was reported missing, an inquest heard.

Surjit Takhar, 37, was reported missing from his home in Oldbury, West Midlands, on 8 October 2008.

On 1 October that year, Mr Takhar made the 999 call following a visit by someone to his home, West Midlands Police said.

His body was found dumped beside the M54 near Shifnal in August 2015.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Council, John Ellery, gave an open conclusion at a hearing on Monday.

Det Insp Jim Munro confirmed that Mr Takhar called 999 on 1 October.

Lavina Sohl, the ex-wife of Mr Takhar, who had three children, said following the hearing: "I just need to know what has happened.

"Every minute of the day it's like I'm living two lives.

"My head cannot get around how did he just go missing, how was he put there. Everyone knew him, he just wouldn't vanish.

"I still need answers. Please, please I'm begging, if anyone knows anything, please come forward.

"It has destroyed our children", Ms Sohl added.

Previously, Mr Takhar's former wife said she suspected he had known his killer.

Mr Takhar's funeral was held two weeks ago.

Three people were arrested and interviewed in December last year.

All those arrested have been released without charge.