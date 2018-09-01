Birmingham & Black Country

Car crashes into porch of Birmingham house

  • 1 September 2018
Damage to the house in Woodgate Lane. Image copyright Steve Kay / SNAPPERSK
Image caption The car hit the front porch of a house in Woodgate Lane, Bartley Green

A car has crashed into a house destroying its porch.

The vehicle hit the property in Woodgate Lane in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at about 00:40 BST, the fire service said.

Emergency services were called and West Midlands Police said two men were taken to hospital for treatment. No-one inside the house was injured.

The force said its inquiries were continuing into the incident. No arrests have been made.

Image copyright Steve Kay / SNAPPERSK
Image caption Damage could be seen to the porch on Saturday
Image copyright Steve Kay / SNAPPERSK
Image caption Emergency services were called to move the car and make the area safe

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites