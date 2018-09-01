Car crashes into porch of Birmingham house
A car has crashed into a house destroying its porch.
The vehicle hit the property in Woodgate Lane in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at about 00:40 BST, the fire service said.
Emergency services were called and West Midlands Police said two men were taken to hospital for treatment. No-one inside the house was injured.
The force said its inquiries were continuing into the incident. No arrests have been made.