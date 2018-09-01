Image copyright Steve Kay / SNAPPERSK Image caption The car hit the front porch of a house in Woodgate Lane, Bartley Green

A car has crashed into a house destroying its porch.

The vehicle hit the property in Woodgate Lane in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at about 00:40 BST, the fire service said.

Emergency services were called and West Midlands Police said two men were taken to hospital for treatment. No-one inside the house was injured.

The force said its inquiries were continuing into the incident. No arrests have been made.

Image copyright Steve Kay / SNAPPERSK Image caption Damage could be seen to the porch on Saturday