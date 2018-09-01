Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother Khaola Saleem were pronounced dead at the scene

A man has appeared in court charged with the murders of a mother and daughter.

Khaola Saleem, 49, and Raneem Oudeh, 22, were found stabbed to death outside Ms Saleem's home in Solihull in the early hours of Monday.

Ms Oudeh's former partner Janbaz Tarin, 21, appeared before magistrates in Birmingham on Saturday.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

The hearing lasted less than two minutes and Mr Tarin spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address of Evelyn Road, Sparkhill.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption Janbaz Tarin will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday

He was arrested in the Sparkhill area of the city on Thursday, following an extensive search by West Midlands Police.

The victims were attacked at Ms Saleem's home in Northdown Road shortly after 00:30 BST on Monday and confirmed dead at the scene.

West Midlands Police said a forensic post mortem examination concluded they died from multiple stab wounds.

Ms Oudeh, who has a two-year-old son, and Mrs Saleem, who has five other children, were born in Syria.