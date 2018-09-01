Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Ibrar Ali was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 26-year-old man was struck by a car in Birmingham.

The victim remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he was hit on Hillaries Road in Erdington on 17 August.

Ibrar Ali, from The Broadway in Perry Barr, was arrested in connection with the incident on Friday.

The 19-year-old was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Saturday.