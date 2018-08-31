Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Paul Emmerson, 38, of Kemp Road, Birmingham, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday

A man who dragged a pedestrian more than 100 yards (91.4 metres) by his van has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murder.

Police said Paul Emmerson grabbed Mohammed Miah, 22, on High Street, West Bromwich, in March and sped off with him dangling through the driver's door window.

Mr Miah was eventually let go and left injured in the road where he died.

The West Midlands force said there seemed to be no clear motive.

On Friday at Birmingham Crown Court, Emmerson, 38, a plumber, of Kemp Road, Kitts Green, Birmingham, was found guilty of murder following a six-day trial.

There he was handed a life sentence and ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years.

At one point during Mr Miah's ordeal, police said, Emmerson accelerated through red lights.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Mohammed Miah's death ruined his sister's life, she said on Friday

Det Insp Harry Harrison said: "This was an unusual case to investigate, given that there seemed to be no clear motive for the attack."

In a statement, Mr Miah's sister, Shahara Kanum, said: "The emotional and physical impact that my brother's death has had on me is forcing me to live a life I don't recognize and become a person I don't know.

"I will never be able to be who I was before."

Police said a 42-year-old passenger was also charged with the murder of Mr Miah, but the case was discontinued.