Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Murder probe police made an arrest near Ivor Road in Sparkhill, Birmingham

A man police were hunting on suspicion of murdering a mother and daughter has been arrested.

Raneem Oudeh, 22, and Khaola Saleem, 49, were found stabbed to death outside their home in Solihull on Monday.

Ms Oudeh's ex-partner Janbaz Tarin, 21, was apprehended in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham at about 22:00 BST on Thursday.

Police had been searching for him since the killings, with the West Midlands force putting out several appeals.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police arrested a man in Birmingham on Thursday night

Residents on Ivor Road, near where the arrest took place, said the suspect was chased down by at least four police officers who detained him at the rear of a house.

A man who asked not to be named said: "He ran down the driveway between two houses but it's a dead end and [police] grabbed him."

Computer equipment, mobile phones and a van were seized during raids on Monday at addresses in Birmingham and detectives said a suspected murder weapon had also been recovered.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tributes have been paid to Raneem Oudeh and her mother Khaola Saleem

Det Insp Caroline Corfield thanked the community for its support and said: "The response to our appeals has been excellent and tonight resulted in this arrest."

Ms Oudeh, who has a two-year-old son, and Mrs Saleem, who has five other children, were born in Syria.

A number of calls had been made by Ms Oudeh to the police on Sunday evening.

During one of the calls, the situation "quickly escalated" and officers were sent out immediately, police said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ms Oudeh's ex-partner Janbaz Tarin had been named as a suspect in the investigation

Police said relatives of the deceased had been informed of the arrest.

West Midlands Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it had previous contact with the victims' family.