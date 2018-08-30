Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Simeon Liburd was jailed for life with a minimum of 15 years

A man has been jailed for life after shooting a father following an argument over music at a Halloween party.

Simeon Liburd, 24, shot the man in Winson Green, Birmingham, in October and left him seriously injured.

West Midlands Police said Liburd, of Croydon, London, had argued with the man's daughter over her music taste at a party before the shooting.

He will serve a minimum of 15 years after being convicted of attempted murder at Birmingham Crown Court.

During the music disagreement the woman claimed she was assaulted and was taken to hospital, and then began receiving threatening phone calls from Liburd, police said.

Shortly after she returned home, her 42-year-old father answered the door at her Winson Green house to find Liburd with a shotgun and two accomplices, the force added.

He was shot in the leg and is still recovering from his injuries.

Police said the family believe it was retribution for the earlier incident at the party.

Liburd was also sentenced to five years to be served concurrently after he was found guilty of possession of a firearm.