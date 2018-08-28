Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Raneem Oudeh (left) and her mother, Khaola Saleem, were pronounced dead at the scene

A woman who was stabbed to death with her mother was on the phone to police when she was attacked.

Raneem Oudeh had made a "number of calls" to West Midlands Police on Sunday but officers were initially "unsuccessful" in locating her.

While contact was being made the "situation quickly escalated" and officers were sent to Northdown Road in Solihull early on Monday morning.

Janbaz Tarin, 21, is being sought over Miss Oudeh, 22, and her mother's death.

Khaola Saleem, 49, and her daughter, who had a two-year-old son, were found stabbed in the street.

Mr Tarin was the ex-partner of Miss Oudeh but not the father of her son, police said previously.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anyone who sees Janbaz Tarin has been asked not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately

In a statement, West Midlands Police said they had recovered the suspected murder weapon and a van had been seized for forensic examination.

Police said there had been a "strong response" from the public, including details of possible sightings of Mr Tarin.

Anyone who sees him should not approach him and call 999 immediately, the force said.

West Midlands Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of the Police Conduct concerning its contact with the family.

Officers have searched several addresses linked to Mr Tarin, who is from Afghanistan, and seized computer equipment and mobile phones for analysis.

Ms Oudeh and Mrs Saleem, who had five other children, were born in Syria.

Their relatives said in a statement: "Our family is devastated with the loss of our loved ones."