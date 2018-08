Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Cameron MacKenzie and Wayne Kendall appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Kevin Shepperson

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose body was found in a flat.

Kevin Shepperson, 39, was discovered at the property on Bloxwich Road South, Willenhall, Walsall, on 22 August.

Cameron MacKenzie, of Richmond Street, Chuckery, Walsall, and Wayne Kendall, of Bloxwich Road South, appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 21-year-olds were remanded to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday.