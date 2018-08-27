Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Anyone who sees Janbaz Tarin has been asked not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately

Police have named the man wanted over the double murder of a mother and daughter in Solihull.

Janbaz Tarin, 21, is being sought over the killings of his ex-partner, Raneem Oudeh, 22, and her mother, Khaola Saleem, 49, West Midlands Police said.

"Officers from across the force have been following a number of lines of inquiry to trace Tarin, but he has not yet been arrested," a spokesman said.

The mother and daughter were found in Northdown Road just after 00:30 BST.

Anyone who sees Tarin has been asked not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately.

Because it has had previous contact with the victims' family, West Midlands Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.