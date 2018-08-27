Image copyright Google Image caption The mother and daughter were found stabbed in Northdown Road just after 00:30 BST

A 49-year-old mother and her 22-year-old daughter have been stabbed to death in a street in Solihull.

West Midlands Police said they were treating the deaths of the pair, who were found in Northdown Road just after 00:30 BST, as murder.

Officers said a suspect - said to be known to the victims - had been identified and they were "making urgent attempts to arrest him".

The area has been cordoned off while examinations are carried out.