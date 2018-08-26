Two men have been charged with the murder of man found at a flat in the West Midlands.

Kevin Shepperson, 39, was discovered fatally injured at the property on Bloxwich Road South, Willenhall, Walsall, on Wednesday.

He was confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Cameron MacKenzie, from Chuckery, Walsall, and Wayne Kendall, from Willenhall, both 21, will appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Mr MacKenzie, of Richmond Street, and Mr Kendall, of Bloxwich Road South, have both been remanded in custody.