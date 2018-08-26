Women removed from suspected brothel in Moseley
26 August 2018
Two women were taken into the care of authorities after police raided a suspected brothel in Birmingham.
Officers went to the address in Queenswood Road, Moseley, on Saturday afternoon.
Images tweeted by Sparkbrook Police revealed cash and condoms were discovered.
The force said inquiries were ongoing. It said reports of suspected brothels were taken seriously as part of the fight against sex trafficking.
@SparkbrookWMP have raided a suspected brothel in Moseley today. Two females have been safeguarded. @WMPolice take all reports of brothels operating in our communities seriously, as often you find organised Sex Trafficking behind them.#ModernDaySlavery pic.twitter.com/JKUY0TTOAQ— Sparkbrook Police (@SparkbrookWMP) August 25, 2018
