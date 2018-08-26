Birmingham & Black Country

Women removed from suspected brothel in Moseley

  • 26 August 2018
Image caption Officers found money and condoms in the raid

Two women were taken into the care of authorities after police raided a suspected brothel in Birmingham.

Officers went to the address in Queenswood Road, Moseley, on Saturday afternoon.

Images tweeted by Sparkbrook Police revealed cash and condoms were discovered.

The force said inquiries were ongoing. It said reports of suspected brothels were taken seriously as part of the fight against sex trafficking.

