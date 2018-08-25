Image copyright West Midlands Police

Paramedics and rescue teams have been praised for scaling a 200ft (60m) tower to reach a vulnerable man.

He had climbed a telecoms tower on Turners Hill, in the Black Country, on Friday evening.

The initial call to emergency crews described "a male in his 20s up a telegraph pole".

Paramedics and the fire service's rope rescue team overcame their surprise and displayed "amazing heroism" to bring him safely back down.

The rescue mission took three hours.

Tweeting an image of the rescue, which started at about 18:30 BST on Friday, Ch Insp Jack Hadley described it as an "outstanding response to a stranded male in crisis".

The rescued man is now in the care of a mental health team, paramedics said.

There are two towers at the site, a metal lattice TV transmitter and the telecoms tower.