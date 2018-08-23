Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was discovered in a flat in Bloxwich Road South on Wednesday

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was found in a flat.

The man, aged 39 and yet to be formally identified, was found in the property on Bloxwich Road South in Willenhall, Walsall, just before 12:30 BST on Wednesday.

He had sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The West Midlands force says no arrests have been made.

Emergency services were alerted by a member of the public.

Forensic investigators are examining the scene and officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Det Insp Paul Joyce said officers had "worked through the night to secure CCTV, witness accounts and evidence from the scene".