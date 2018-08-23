Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened in Finchfield Road on Wednesday evening

A man has died in a two-car crash in Wolverhampton.

The 23-year-old victim was a passenger in a Volkswagen Golf which crashed with a BMW in Finchfield Road at about 18:50 BST on Wednesday.

A 29-year-old airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The two adults and two children in the BMW suffered minor injuries and were taken to New Cross Hospital.

The arrested man was treated for a leg injury and a suspected pelvic injury and taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A bystander was treated for shock and taken to New Cross following the crash at the junction of the B4161 and York Avenue.