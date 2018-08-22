Image copyright Getty Images Image caption HMP Birmingham, formerly known as Winson Green Prison, has been run by G4S since 2011

An extra 30 prison officers have been drafted in to HMP Birmingham, two days after the government said it was taking over the troubled prison from the private company G4S.

The staff have come from government-run jails in England, with G4S covering all costs, the Ministry of Justice said.

Some of the 300 inmates to be moved to other prisons have already gone.

The government will take control of the jail for six months, after inspectors described it as "in a state of crisis".

Inspectors found blood, vomit and rat droppings on the floor, sleeping staff, cockroaches and an overpowering smell of drugs during an unannounced inspection between 30 July and 9 August.

The jail also saw the highest number of assaults any prison in England and Wales last year - a fivefold increase since 2012, the first full year that it was run by G4S.

The government announced it was taking over the category B jail on Monday after Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke wrote to to Justice Secretary David Gauke detailing his concerns.

It is believed to be the first time the government has taken over a privately run UK prison in such a way, midway through a contract, since the first one opened in 1992.

Under the new regime, Paul Newton, governor at Swaleside jail in Kent, has replaced Birmingham's current director Rob Kellett.

The capacity of the jail will be cut by 300 to 900 prisoners.