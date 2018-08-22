Image copyright Google Image caption The man's body was discovered in a flat in Bloxwich Road South

The body of a man has been found in a flat in the West Midlands, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was discovered by paramedics in the property on Bloxwich Road South in Willenhall, Walsall, just before 12:30 BST.

West Midlands Police said the death of the man, who is yet to be formally identified, is being treated as "unexplained".

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Emergency services were alerted by a member of the public before ambulance staff made the discovery, police said.

Forensic investigators are examining the scene and officers are conducting house to house inquiries.

Det Insp Paul Joyce, from the force's homicide unit, said officers are keen to understand the circumstances around the man's death.