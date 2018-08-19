Fire breaks out at Aston factory unit
19 August 2018
A fire has engulfed a derelict factory unit in Birmingham.
The fire service, which was called to the blaze in Priory Road in Aston at about 17.00 BST, said part of the building had collapsed.
Crews were trying to stop the flames from spreading to other buildings.
Resident Gwen Banks was in her bedroom when she heard a "massive bang". She said: "I could see flames and it is very smelly in the area - the smoke is terrible."
Fire Crews are currently dealing with a large fire in Aston Birmingham which can be seen from the Aston Expressway and Spaghetti Junction.— West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) August 19, 2018
Please keep your windows and doors closed #FIRE #smoke
End of Twitter post by @WestMidsFire
Smoke from the fire could be seen from the Aston Expressway. The fire service has warned residents to keep their windows and doors shut.
Roads in the area have been closed.