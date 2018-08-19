Birmingham & Black Country

Man with axe raids Co-op supermarket in Wolverhampton

  • 19 August 2018
Image caption Armed officers and a police helicopter were deployed

A masked man armed with an axe has raided a Co-op store in Wolverhampton.

Police said it happened at the supermarket in Stafford Road in the Oxley area of the city at about 10:00 BST.

The raider demanded money from staff and took a a quantity of cash before leaving the store, West Midlands Police said.

No-one was injured inside the shop, police said, although people were left shaken.

Armed officers and a police helicopter were called to the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

