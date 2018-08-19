'Driver asleep' crash on Aston Expressway prompts warning
19 August 2018
A warning has been issued after an ambulance was in collision with a car whose driver is thought to have fallen asleep at the wheel.
A tweet from West Midlands Ambulance Service said driving whilst tired was not "worth the risk".
Only minor injuries were reported in the crash on Birmingham's Aston Expressway at 06:30 BST, police said.
Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "Please do not drive tired."
Driving whilst tired really isn’t worth the risk. Luckily our ambulance crew or the car driver weren’t seriously injured but it could’ve been so much worse. Thanks to @cmpg for their swift response #team999 https://t.co/Kccw6uEuvT— West Midlands Ambulance Service (@OFFICIALWMAS) August 19, 2018
End of Twitter post by @OFFICIALWMAS
"Lucky minor injury, but it could of been a lot worse if not for the quick actions of the ambulance driver," the tweet continued.
West Midlands Police said no arrests had been made.