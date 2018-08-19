Birmingham & Black Country

'Driver asleep' crash on Aston Expressway prompts warning

  • 19 August 2018
ambulance Image copyright Central Motorway Police Group
Image caption The crash happened on the Aston Expressway in Birmingham

A warning has been issued after an ambulance was in collision with a car whose driver is thought to have fallen asleep at the wheel.

A tweet from West Midlands Ambulance Service said driving whilst tired was not "worth the risk".

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash on Birmingham's Aston Expressway at 06:30 BST, police said.

Central Motorway Police Group tweeted: "Please do not drive tired."

"Lucky minor injury, but it could of been a lot worse if not for the quick actions of the ambulance driver," the tweet continued.

West Midlands Police said no arrests had been made.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service
Image caption West Midlands Police said only minor injuries were reported

