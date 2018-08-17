Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Jasmine's school said she was "a beautiful, intelligent, bright and happy girl"

A serious case review will be held into the death of an 11-year-old girl who was killed by her great-uncle.

Jasmine Forrester died from injuries inflicted during a vicious assault by "mentally ill" Delroy Forrester, 51, who was found guilty of manslaughter.

His family said they had called a crisis team for help hours before Jasmine's death but were turned down.

Wolverhampton Council has confirmed it will look at what involvement local agencies had with the family.

Forrester, formerly of Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, was convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility at the city's crown court on Thursday.

Jurors were told a tumour on his brain meant he had a lack of control over his actions.

His daughter, Tyler Forrester, said she had approached a crisis team at Penn Hospital in Wolverhampton the evening before the attack on 9 February, but was told they could do nothing to help.

The hospital is a major provider of mental health services.

West Midlands Police said before the killing Forrester had complained to close relatives and friends about "getting messages through the TV telling him what to say" and also spoke of demons in his head.

Linda Sanders, chairman of Wolverhampton Safeguarding Children Board, said it was "an horrific case" and would be subject to a serious case review.

"This will look at what involvement, if any, local agencies had with Jasmine and her family, and will seek to establish whether any lessons can be learned which may improve the way they address potential risks to other children," she said.

Forrester will be sentenced on 24 September.