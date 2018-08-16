A police inspector has admitted making indecent images and distributing images of a child.

Insp Lee Bartram, 44, who works for West Midlands Police in Birmingham city centre, appeared at Walsall Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.

He was arrested at his home on Monday and was suspended from the force.

Bartram, from West Bromwich, pleaded guilty to five counts of making indecent images of a child and two counts of distributing similar images.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 13 September.

West Midlands Police said the force had made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.