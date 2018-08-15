Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Network Rail said overhead power lines have been badly damaged by fallen trees

A railway line remains closed for a second day, due to a landslip and two fallen trees.

The Cross City line between Birmingham New Street to Redditch and Bromsgrove shut Tuesday morning after a tree fall.

On Wednesday, Network Rail said there had also been a "significant landslip" of an embankment onto the railway line.

A spokesman said the line would reopen as quickly as possible but safety was paramount. The decision to shut it had not been taken lightly, he added.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption The tree fell close to University station

The first tree fell late on Tuesday morning and damaged the overhead power lines. Repairs were made and the line reopened late on Tuesday night - only for a second tree to fall and damage the power lines again shortly afterwards.

Further repairs were made overnight but a survey then revealed a landslip.

The National Rail website reported that the landslip was about 30m (98ft) in length and had fallen about 3m (9.8ft).

"The ground is reported to be very wet, which is making the situation worse and there is a risk that more of the embankment and the trees on it could slip further if urgent repairs are not made," the statement said.

Trains between Birmingham New Street and Hereford are being diverted in both directions and are not calling at University. Trains between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield will run as usual.

West Midlands Railway tickets are being accepted on bus services between Birmingham New Street and Longbridge and rail replacement buses are in operation.

Image copyright West Midlands Railway Image caption A landslip beside the railway line has caused disruption

Commuters have taken to Twitter complaining about three hour journeys home and asking when the line will reopen.