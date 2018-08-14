Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Individual councils are free to decide who they consider "fit and proper" to drive both Hackney Carriages and private hire cabs

A taxi driver jailed for sexually assaulting a child has been told he can continue working.

Sandwell councillors allowed the man to continue driving despite guidelines recommending people convicted of sex offences be barred from holding a private hire licence.

Minutes from the licensing sub committee were made public after the meeting was held in private last month.

Sandwell Council said it reviews "each case on its merits"

The Local Democracy Reporter service said minutes of the meeting refer to the driver as 'Mr S G' and exclude any information which identifies him.

Image copyright Google Image caption Councillors allowed the driver to keep his licence due to his good driving record and character

It said, in November 1999, he was convicted of indecent assault on a female under 14 and jailed for three months by Warley Magistrates.

The minutes show that after adjourning to take legal advice, councillors allowed him to keep his licence "due to the length of time that had lapsed since the conviction, his good driving record and good character."

In its handbook for councillors, the Local Government Association advises not to issue a licence if an applicant has a previous conviction for a sexual offence.

But councils are free to decide who they consider to be "fit and proper" drivers.

Sandwell Council said it knew of Mr S.G's conviction when it originally issued him a licence in 2007

But its October 2017 licensing policy requires holders who committed a serious offence in the past appear before the committee to consider whether it should be revoked, where each case is considered individually.

But the decision has been criticised by Raheel Shah, chairman of the West Midlands Private Hire Drivers Association.

"No one with a conviction for sexual assault should be given a taxi licence, " he said.