Cyclists blame navigation app for Aston Expressway trip
- 13 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pair of cyclists strayed onto a busy motorway after being directed by a navigation app, police said.
The teenagers were seen peddling along the Aston Expressway in Birmingham and onto the M6 on Monday afternoon.
Police said the hard shoulder was closed to allow officers to escort them off the motorway. The pair were then advised about road safety.
Officers tweeted a picture of the pair captioned: "Oh dear, they decided to follow a popular navigation app."
Midlands Live: Uncle used 'broken chair leg' to batter girl; Queues build on M6 after 'serious' crash near J1
Oh dear, these pair decided to follow a popular navigation app on their 📱 it sent them onto the A38M then M6 North!! Not the adventure they were looking for 🤦🏻♂️MM pic.twitter.com/spheo2NOoS— CMPG (@CMPG) August 13, 2018
End of Twitter post by @CMPG