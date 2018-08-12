Image copyright Google Image caption Police called to reports of a disorder involving a large number of attendees at a wedding at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground

Police in riot vans had to be called to a wedding party at Edgbaston Cricket Ground after a large brawl broke out.

A 38-year-old man suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital amid the fighting, at 21:30 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to a "report of a disorder between a large group of attendees at a wedding party".

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Witnesses reported seeing a dozen police cars and riot vans outside the famous stadium in Birmingham.

One onlooker, Kayleigh Elizabeth, posted on Twitter: "Major police incident - Edgbaston Cricket Ground , opposite Aldi.

"Looks like a car had been stopped. A dozen police cars and riot vans have flooded the area. Avoid if possible."

West Midlands Police said inquiries were ongoing.