Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was stabbed in the chest outside a Tesco Express in Bath Row, Birmingham

A man has been stabbed outside a supermarket in an early morning attack in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the 33-year-old victim suffered "serious injuries" to his chest and was taken to hospital.

The attack happened at 05:30 BST, outside a Tesco Express store, in Bath Row, near the Peace Gardens.

A police cordon has been put in place and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.