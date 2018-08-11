Man stabbed outside Birmingham Tesco Express
11 August 2018
A man has been stabbed outside a supermarket in an early morning attack in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the 33-year-old victim suffered "serious injuries" to his chest and was taken to hospital.
The attack happened at 05:30 BST, outside a Tesco Express store, in Bath Row, near the Peace Gardens.
A police cordon has been put in place and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.