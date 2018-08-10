Image copyright Family handout Image caption Viktorija Sokolova's body was found on 12 April

A teenage boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead in a park.

Viktorija Sokolova's body was discovered by a member of the public in West Park in Wolverhampton on 12 April.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered the plea at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

He is yet to enter a plea to a charge of rape and will next appear before court for trial in November.

Lithuanian-born Viktorija was previously described by her family as as "a little angel" who made their lives "so colourful and full of meaning".