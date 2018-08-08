Walsall crash: Boy, 16, admits death by dangerous driving
A 16-year-old boy has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of another teenager who was killed when their car hit parked vehicles.
Liam Ball, 17, of Malvern, Worcestershire, died when a Volkswagen Golf crashed in Walsall, on Thursday.
At Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court the charged boy also admitted driving without a licence, no insurance and failing to stop at the crash scene.
He will be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 5 September.
He was released into local authority care until the hearing.
Two 14-year-old girls who had been in the Golf were injured when it hit the vehicles in Weston Street at 00:10 BST, police said.
In a tribute to Liam, his family said: "This little man left us too soon and will leave a big hole in our family and hearts, god bless you Liam."