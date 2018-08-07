Image caption West Midlands Fire Service said a number of vehicles had been set on fire in the car park of the prison

Two masked men who were "armed with a firearm" fled from outside Birmingham Prison after cars were set on fire in a nearby car park.

West Midlands Police said the men made off in a vehicle after several cars were set on fire outside the prison, which is in the Winson Green area of Birmingham.

They said no injuries were reported in the incident.

West Midlands Fire Service said they were called at 13:24 BST on Tuesday.

Two fire engine crews were sent to the fire, which involved "a number of cars", a spokesman said.

HMP Birmingham director Rob Kellett said: "At approximately 1.30pm this afternoon an incident took place in the car park across the road from HM Prison Birmingham.

"Nobody has been injured. West Midlands Police and the fire service are in attendance, and a fire has been extinguished."