Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption "This brings a whole new meaning to mobile home," police said

A driver with a need for zzzs has been cautioned after being caught in the act taking his mattress for a ride.

The not-so-fast, but very curious Vauxhall Astra was stopped by police in Birmingham, who were surprised to see the soft-top bunk on the road.

"This brings a whole new meaning to mobile home," the Billesley force posted on Twitter.

The driver was stopped by officers in the south of the city on Wednesday.

Midlands Live: Heatwave reveals Knights Templar road; football fans thanked for trying to save dad's life

Reacting to the post on Twitter, one user, Lee Charles, wrote: "Great padding for a potential crash though haha.... even if it caused the crash in the first place."

You may also like:

Police are cracking down on inconsiderate drivers and parking in the area.

The same day, Billesley Police tweeted another photo of a van parked over a zebra crossing.