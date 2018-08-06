Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption West Midlands Police named Liam Ball as the victim of the crash

A family said the loss of a 17-year-old boy who died in a car crash will "leave a big hole in our family and hearts."

Liam Ball died shortly after midnight on Thursday when the Volkswagen Golf in which he was travelling struck parked cars in Weston Street, Walsall.

A boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court charged with causing his death by dangerous driving.

The accused, 16, is also charged with driving without a licence or insurance and failing to stop at the scene.

The youth has been released into the care of Social Services to re-appear at Dudley Youth Court on August 8.

In a tribute to Liam, from Malvern, Worcestershire, his loved ones said: "This little man left us too soon and will leave a big hole in our family and hearts, god bless you Liam."

Two female passengers aged 14 were also injured in the collision - one suffered a broken arm and the other minor injuries.