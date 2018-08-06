Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Arthur Stonehouse will serve a minimum of 13 years and four months

A 73-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting murdering his wife.

Arthur Stonehouse, of Chelmsley Wood, Solihull, killed Tracy, 51, at their home in the early hours of 6 April.

A post-mortem examination revealed she suffered multiple stab wounds and head and neck injuries.

At Birmingham Crown Court, he was sentenced to life in prison and will serve a minimum of 13 years and four months.

Mrs Stonehouse's children paid tribute to their mother, saying: "We feel utterly betrayed by Arthur.

"We used to think of him as a person we trusted to protect Mom.

"She was a huge part of all our lives. She was the glue that held our family together. The impact this has had on our family is unbearable," they said.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police, said the couple's relationship "had become strained" and the pair had argued before Mrs Stonehouse's death.