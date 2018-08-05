Image copyright Google Image caption A teenager has been charged following the fatal crash in Weston Street

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a teenager died when the car he was in struck parked vehicles.

The 17-year-old boy died when a Volkswagen Golf crashed in Weston Street, Walsall, on Thursday.

The 16-year-old has also been charged with driving without a licence, no insurance and failing to stop at the scene.

He is due at Dudley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Two 14-year-old girls travelling in the Golf were injured when it hit the vehicles at 00:10 BST, police said.

The boy who died was from Malvern, Worcestershire, and is also believed to have been a passenger in the car.