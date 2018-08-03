Woman and boy's attempted murder charges

Image copyright Google Image caption The men were found at an address on Kitsland Road on Wednesday (generic street photo above)

A woman and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with attempted murder, after two men were found with stab wounds.

The men, aged 21 and 61, were found at a property in Kitsland Road, Shard End, Birmingham, on Wednesday and were in a serious condition.

Lisa Demaine, 36, from Gilson Way, Kingshurst, and the boy who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

They are due at Birmingham Crown Court on 31 August.

The woman and the teenager were remanded in custody. The boy has also been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent.

The men have been in hospital after being discovered at the address just before 17:45 BST on Wednesday where their condition was described as serious but stable.