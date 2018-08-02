Image copyright Google Image caption Parked vehicles were struck by the VW golf shortly after midnight on Thursday morning

A teenager died when a car he was travelling in crashed into parked vehicles, police said.

The VW golf struck stationary vehicles in Weston Street, Palfrey, Walsall, at about 00:10 BST on Thursday.

A 17-year-old boy from Malvern, Worcestershire, believed to have been a passenger in the car, was found collapsed nearby with a serious head injury. He later died in hospital.

Police said the car was left at the scene and understood the driver fled.

Two other passengers, both 14-year-old girls, were also injured. One suffered a broken arm and the other minor injuries.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes appealed for witnesses to come forward and urged the driver to "do the right thing".

"This is a tragic incident in which a teenager has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family at this tragic time," he said.

"We are doing all we can to trace the driver. It's only a matter of time before we catch up with him so I would urge that person to do the right thing and come and speak to us so they can explain what happened."