Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bosses at the Premier League club said Mr Davies' claim should be thrown out

A man who sued Wolves after saying he designed its famous wolf head logo is waiting to hear if his claim will be thrown out.

Peter Davies, 70, said he drew the logo at school in the 1960s and entered it in a competition run by an art gallery.

He recognised the drawing in 1979 when he noticed the club's new kit, he said.

Bosses at the newly-promoted Premier League club said Mr Davies' copyright infringement claim should be thrown out.

A judge, Chief Master Matthew Marsh, considered arguments at a High Court hearing and is expected to announce his decision on whether the litigation should be halted in the near future.

Barrister Edward Bragiel, who leads Mr Davies' legal team, said the former building industry manager should be allowed to "assert his claim" and should not be "shut out".

Mr Davies said he composed sketches similar to the Wolves' crest after a teacher asked him to demonstrate an understanding of mathematician Blaise Pascal's Hexagrammum Mysticum Theorem.

Prospect of success

The judge heard Mr Davies, who comes from Wolverhampton but now lives in Stourport, Worcestershire, applied to register his wolf head design in 2016.

Lawyers representing Wolves said he raised the "infringement" issue with the club in 2016 and launched his claim earlier this year.

Barrister Roger Wyand QC, who leads the club's legal team, said Mr Davies had known of his "purported rights" since 1979 and the claim had "no real prospect of success".