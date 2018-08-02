Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Ricky Walker was found guilty of his son's manslaughter and Laura Davies of allowing her son's death

A father who has been found guilty of killing his six-month-old son has been jailed for six years.

Experts found Kayden Walker, who died in June 2016, suffered a catastrophic brain injury as a result of being shaken by Ricky Walker.

Walker, 27, from Bilston, West Midlands, was convicted of manslaughter but cleared of murder and child cruelty at Birmingham Crown Court.

Judge Mr Justice Morris said Walker hit his son's head on a hard surface.

The boy's mother, Laura Davies, 25, was found guilty of allowing her son's death. She will be sentenced on 5 September.

Kayden went into cardiac arrest at his home in Walnut Close, Bilston, on 12 June 2016, and was pronounced dead in hospital about an hour later.

"Not only do you grieve for the loss of your son but you have to live with the fact that you caused the death of your own child," the High Court judge told Walker.

"The death of a child is always distressing and shocking. The thoughts of a life not lived stay with us all.

"Ricky Walker, left alone in the flat with a teething, niggly infant, had momentarily lost his temper and forcibly shaken Kayden."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Kayden Walker died from "catastrophic" brain injuries

Walker's barrister Rachel Brand QC said he was normally "a gentle and passive man".

She said there had been "a loss of normal composure by a father who 99.9% of the time was utterly loving and caring".

The prosecution told jurors a second cousin of Davies remembered that a couple of days after the pair were bailed by police, he was surprised to see them "bragging" about their time in the cells.

Walker told police he thought a folded-up hoodie used to prop the milk bottle into Kayden's mouth might have covered his face, blocking his airway.

In his defence, Walker claimed he shook his son in a "panic" when the baby was unresponsive but said that, while he could be "heavy handed", he had "never, ever" caused any physical harm to his son.

However, medical experts told the trial Kayden died of head trauma as a result of shaking and catastrophic brain injury.