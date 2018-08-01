Murder arrest after Dwaine Haughton shot in Wolverhampton
- 1 August 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man who was shot in Wolverhampton.
Dwaine Haughton, 24, died in hospital on 20 July after being injured in Valley Road, Park Village, West Midlands Police said.
A post-mortem examination confirmed he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and has been released on bail. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack.