Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Nigel Abbott was "an idyllic husband, dad, son, father, granddad friend and neighbour", his family said

A man who died after a "brutal and unprovoked attack" has been named.

Nigel Abbott, 65, suffered head injuries in what was thought to have been a random attack in Walmley, Sutton Coldfield, on Friday, police said.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder, following the attack on Turchill Drive, has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Mr Abbott's family said he was "not violent in any shape or form" and "didn't deserve this".

In a statement released through police, they said he was "an idyllic husband, dad, son, father, granddad friend and neighbour".

The family said: "He lived his life to the full to provide for his family and worked extremely hard to do this. Nigel was witty, fun, loving, kind and caring.

"Our world has deflated and our hearts are shattered."

West Midlands Police said it understood the men were not known to each other.

Image caption Mr Abbott was attacked on Turchill Drive in Walmley

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Abbott, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died as a result of head injuries.

Det Insp Warren Hines said: "This is a devastating time for Mr Abbott's family, who are struggling to come to terms with what has happened.

"They continue to receive support from specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this time."