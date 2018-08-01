Man jailed for Solihull street stabbing murder
A 22-year-old man who stabbed a man in the neck and left him "to die in the street" has been jailed.
Callum Lees, 20, was found by a passer-by in Kingshurst, Solihull, on 6 August and later died in hospital.
James Atherley, of Wells Road, Solihull, was found guilty of his murder by a unanimous verdict following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.
He was sentenced to life in prison, and ordered to serve a minimum term of 26 years.
Mr Lees was stabbed following a row at a party at an address in Hopwas Grove and died in hospital from his injuries later the same day.
Following the attack, police said Atherley went on the run to Newcastle.
He booked a hotel room under an alias but after a couple of days he was openly telling people his name and where he was from.
While on a night out, Atherley got into an argument at a nightclub and told onlookers he was "wanted for murder".
A week later, a witness to the argument saw a wanted appeal for Atherley on West Midlands Police's Facebook page and called the force. He was subsequently arrested.
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Jim Colclough said: "Our thoughts today remain with Callum's family - he was a young man who had his whole life ahead of him that was cruelly taken for no reason."