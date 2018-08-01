Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Family of Reagan Asbury: 'We'll never get over his death'

A boxing fan who killed a rival supporter after a bout has been sentenced to 14 years in jail.

Tyrone Andrew stabbed 19-year-old Reagan Asbury during a fight at the event in Walsall Town Hall in October.

The 22-year-old claimed he acted in self-defence when he knifed Mr Asbury in the neck.

After a five-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Andrew, of St Helen's Street, Derby, was cleared of murder, but convicted of manslaughter.

Passing sentence at Birmingham Crown Court, Judge Simon Drew QC said the stabbing of Mr Asbury was a "deliberate and focused" blow aimed at an obviously unarmed victim.

The judge added that the victim was also facing away from Andrew, who had stabbed another man moments earlier.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tyrone Andrew left the country the day after he stabbed Reagan Asbury

Andrew claimed he had been the victim of a racist attack when he stabbed Mr Asbury, who was from Pelsall.

The convicted drug dealer, who also had convictions for wounding involving a knife, told the court he feared for his life when being caught amongst a "horde" of white men during the disorder.

Jurors heard fans began to throw tables and chairs in the VIP area of the venue at the end of an IBF lightweight bout involving Derby-based Myron Mills and Walsall fighter Luke Paddock.

The violent clashes at the Town Hall, including the moment where Andrew stabbed Mr Asbury in the neck, were caught on four CCTV cameras.

Prosecutor Michael Burrows QC told the court the footage showed Andrew "stealthily" jogging towards Mr Asbury from behind "like an animal stalking its prey".

Andrew fled the country the following day, flying to Holland and then travelling on to Barcelona in Spain from where he was extradited in December.

He told the court he found the knife at the venue and was cleared of carrying an offensive weapon.

Image copyright Google Image caption A witness told police the brawl at Walsall Town Hall was like a "wild west film"

In a tribute, Elysia Asbury described her brother as "a remarkable human being" who "loved life".

Two other men from Derby, Ryandeep Sidhu, 22, of Lidgate Close, and Declan Kemp-Francis, 24, of Dickens Close, were each jailed for 30 months for perverting the course of justice.

A fourth defendant, Lavelle Patrice, was cleared of violent disorder.