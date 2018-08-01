Image caption Emergency services were called to Hunters Road, Lozells, on Sunday

Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man.

Kristof Zwolinksi was discovered at a property in Hunters Road, Lozells, Birmingham, at about 02.10 BST on Sunday. He later died in hospital.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died from blunt force injuries.

David Olczyk, 28, of Hunters Road, Marcin Goetzke, 39, and Andrze Padewski, 43, both of no fixed address, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court earlier.

They were remanded into custody to appear before a judge at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said: "These charges are a positive step in the investigation as our inquiries continue.

"But we are yet to trace Kristof's family and we are working with the Polish authorities to identify them as soon as possible."

Anyone with information about Mr Zwolinksi's death or who can help trace his relatives is asked to contact the force.