Image copyright Getty Images Image caption PC Colin Noble was granted unconditional bail

A West Midlands Police officer accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks to a complainant has appeared in court.

At Birmingham Magistrates' Court, PC Colin Noble, 47, was not required to enter a plea to a charge of conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.

He is accused of neglecting legitimate police work in an attempt to pursue a sexual relationship, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Mr Noble was bailed and will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 29 August.

The officer, whose address cannot be published because of a court order, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and was told his case can only be dealt with by a crown court.

He was granted unconditional bail.