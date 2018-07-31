Image copyright Family picture Image caption Jannatul Bakya will be greatly missed, her father said

A six-year-old girl who was hit and killed by car had been heading for prayers at a mosque with her father, police have said.

Jannatul Bakya was hit while crossing Oldbury Road in Smethwick, West Midlands, on Saturday night.

Her father said she would be "greatly missed".

"Jannatul, my youngest daughter, was always happy and cheerful. She always brought a smile to everybody's face," he added.

Two people arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released under investigation while inquiries continue, West Midlands Police said.

The 27-year-old man, from Smethwick, and woman, 26, from Bearwood, were arrested shortly after the collision.

Det Con Damian Gibson said police were continuing to investigate "the circumstances leading to this tragic event".

"I'm appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch," he said.

"The family are receiving support from family liaison officers and, our thoughts are them at this very sad time."